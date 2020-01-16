Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $210.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $202.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

NYSE:V opened at $199.80 on Thursday. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $200.15. The firm has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.32 and its 200-day moving average is $180.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3,715.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

