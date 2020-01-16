Visa’s (V) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

V has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura raised their target price on Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.58.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $199.80 on Tuesday. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $200.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.29. The company has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

