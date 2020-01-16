Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,696 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Vistra Energy worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra Energy news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. Also, COO James A. Burke sold 12,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $317,072.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock worth $501,820,810. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VST opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,136.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

