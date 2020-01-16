Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 193.18 ($2.54).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 156.98 ($2.06) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73.

In related news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

