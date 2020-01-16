Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Receives “Top Pick” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 193.18 ($2.54).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 156.93 ($2.06) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.56.

In related news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

