Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 192.23 ($2.53).

Several equities analysts have commented on VOD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 157.42 ($2.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.27. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

