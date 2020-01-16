Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 193.18 ($2.54).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 156.98 ($2.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.