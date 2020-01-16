Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.20 ($68.84) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €53.98 ($62.77).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €49.66 ($57.74) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.74. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €40.05 ($46.57) and a 1 year high of €48.95 ($56.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.81.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

