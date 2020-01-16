VouchForMe Trading Up 15.9% Over Last Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Coinbe and Livecoin. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $732,661.00 and approximately $22,156.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

