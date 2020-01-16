Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $61.27 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $7,503,516.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 4,011.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,466 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,192,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,944,000 after acquiring an additional 122,435 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,363,000 after acquiring an additional 91,509 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 972,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,773,000 after acquiring an additional 130,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 950,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,583,000 after acquiring an additional 132,162 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

