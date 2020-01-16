W Green Pay 24-Hour Volume Tops $108,344.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea. W Green Pay has a market cap of $856,236.00 and $108,344.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.03680649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,206,527 tokens. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

