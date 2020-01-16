W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 5.2% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $339.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.76. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. Analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.82.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

