Wagerr (WGR) Trading 33.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. Wagerr has a market cap of $8.07 million and $11,958.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,880,087 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,500,473 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

