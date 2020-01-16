Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -2.60

Headlines about Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) have been trending negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walgreens Boots Alliance earned a media sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the pharmacy operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Walgreens Boots Alliance’s score:

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.