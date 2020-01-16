Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Short Interest Update

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 781,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 743,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

WD stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.96. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $68.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.95 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In related news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $627,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,478. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,278 shares of company stock worth $2,670,519 over the last ninety days. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth approximately $34,321,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,159,000 after buying an additional 126,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,237,000 after buying an additional 123,511 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 128.7% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 135,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 76,176 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth $3,288,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

