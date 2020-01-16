Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Decreased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. First Command Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 255,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,940,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

