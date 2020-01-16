Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 745,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $104,055,000 after purchasing an additional 147,271 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.65. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.