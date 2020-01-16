Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 102,687 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.0% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $202,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $144.32 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

