Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Short Interest Up 5.7% in December

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 458,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $234.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.55. Waters has a 52 week low of $197.32 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waters will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total value of $472,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $163,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,969 shares of company stock worth $8,858,028. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Waters by 2.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.