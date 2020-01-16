Wavesbet (WBET) Market Cap Tops $81,951.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $81,951.00 and approximately $33,147.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024819 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000633 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.