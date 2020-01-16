WaykiChain (WICC) 1-Day Volume Tops $821,285.00

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. WaykiChain has a market cap of $22.74 million and approximately $821,285.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $13.77 and $7.50. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.98 or 0.03566832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

