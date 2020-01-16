Webchain One Day Volume Hits $1.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One Webchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, RaisEX, EscoDEX and BiteBTC. Webchain has a total market cap of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00744685 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003868 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001595 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Profile

Webchain is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RaisEX, Coinroom, EscoDEX, STEX, ChaoEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

