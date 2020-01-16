Webster Financial (WBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Webster Financial to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.65 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,799.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,640 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Compass Point downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.