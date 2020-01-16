WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Citigroup

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.55.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.64. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $98.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

