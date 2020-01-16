Wedbush Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $55.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price dropped by Wedbush from $56.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

NYSE:USB opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

