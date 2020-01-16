Wedbush Trims Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Target Price to $112.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $126.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $96.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $12,914,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,703,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,592,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $106,896,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4,581.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

