Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,087 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 75,880 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $21,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,412 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,941 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Exelon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,106 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 12,074 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

