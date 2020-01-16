Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,338 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.16% of D. R. Horton worth $30,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,574.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 37.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,745 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $42,949,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $36,368,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,074,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $56.12.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.