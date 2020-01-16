Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Avista (AVA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Avista (NYSE: AVA) in the last few weeks:

1/8/2020 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

1/7/2020 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

12/18/2019 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

12/3/2019 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Avista stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

Get Avista Corp alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $467,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,008.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,734,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avista by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after buying an additional 447,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,660,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Avista by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 431,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after buying an additional 369,537 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avista by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 635,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,792,000 after buying an additional 157,530 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.