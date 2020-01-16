Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ: HOLI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/15/2020 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

1/8/2020 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

1/3/2020 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/1/2020 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

12/25/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

12/19/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

12/18/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

12/10/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/4/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

11/27/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

11/19/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

HOLI stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $123.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 67,110 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.