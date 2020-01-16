Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN):

1/6/2020 – First Financial Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

1/4/2020 – First Financial Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – First Financial Bankshares had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/27/2019 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/23/2019 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

12/20/2019 – First Financial Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2019 – First Financial Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

11/19/2019 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

FFIN stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 38.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,635.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $337,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 87.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 103.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

