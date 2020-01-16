Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT)

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: AXGT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2020 – Axovant Gene Therapies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

1/6/2020 – Axovant Gene Therapies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

1/3/2020 – Axovant Gene Therapies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

1/3/2020 – Axovant Gene Therapies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $111.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54. On average, equities analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth about $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

