Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ: HEES) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2020 – H&E Equipment Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

1/11/2020 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/4/2020 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/3/2020 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/27/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/13/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/5/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/21/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $30.71 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $785,186.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,030.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,842,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,586,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,829,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

