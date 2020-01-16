Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO):

1/6/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

1/3/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/2/2020 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of INO stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.91% and a negative net margin of 1,809.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

