WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of WellCare Health Plans worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 76.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 8.6% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WCG stock opened at $336.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.96. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.56 and a 12-month high of $338.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.