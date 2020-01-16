Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $90.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INSP. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

NYSE:INSP opened at $81.25 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 53,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $3,824,110.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,670.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,465,250.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,962. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 46,026 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,401,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

