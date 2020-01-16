Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $32.50

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $22.50 to $32.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $1,093,089,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,488,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $843,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

