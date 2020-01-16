Wells Fargo & Co Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $51.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $209.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 33.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $45,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.