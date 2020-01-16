Wells Fargo & Co Increases Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $388.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $360.00 to $388.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

COO opened at $343.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.62 and its 200-day moving average is $313.97. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $263.76 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $353,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $1,935,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

