Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.33

News articles about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have trended neutral on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Wells Fargo & Co’s score:

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

