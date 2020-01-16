Wells Fargo & Co Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $215.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

NYSE CRM opened at $181.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.49 and its 200-day moving average is $156.03. salesforce.com has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $184.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $96,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,741 shares of company stock valued at $65,021,287. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 36,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

