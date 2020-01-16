Wells Fargo & Co Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $200.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPLK. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk has a 12-month low of $107.16 and a 12-month high of $158.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $201,154.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,217 shares in the company, valued at $31,882,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,759 shares of company stock worth $8,474,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 102.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 43.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

