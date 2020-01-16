West Bancorporation (WTBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of WTBA opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $403.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTBA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $36,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $157,180. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

