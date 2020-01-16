Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.2 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WABC opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $98,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $954,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,944,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,007,000 after buying an additional 46,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,077,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,621,000 after purchasing an additional 37,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WABC. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.