Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,526,591,000 after buying an additional 532,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $301,475,000 after buying an additional 1,696,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,637,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,502,000 after buying an additional 350,546 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,912,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $186,033,000 after buying an additional 343,336 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,541,000 after buying an additional 265,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $363,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,953 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

