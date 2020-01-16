Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 219.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 31.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK stock opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

