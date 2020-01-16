Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 56,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.09.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.