Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WTB. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,550 ($59.85) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Whitbread to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,698.75 ($61.81).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 4,622 ($60.80) on Thursday. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,766.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,486.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.