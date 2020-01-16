Wild Beast Block One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wild Beast Block has a market capitalization of $4,233.00 and $6.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00648084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009016 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Profile

Wild Beast Block (CRYPTO:WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

