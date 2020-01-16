William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 224.75 ($2.96).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on William Hill from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut William Hill to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

WMH opened at GBX 189.35 ($2.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 67.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.86.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

